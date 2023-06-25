Sean Murphy returns to the lineup as Braves go for series win

The Atlanta Braves will try to end their road trip on a good note Sunday when they wrap up a three-game series against the Cincinnati Reds. Atlanta dropped the opener Friday 11-10, but answered back Saturday with a 7-6 victory, snapping Cincinnati’s 12-game winning streak.

Sean Murphy returns to the lineup for the first time since last Sunday when he tweaked his hamstring against the Colorado Rockies. Murphy is back behind the plate and will slot into the fifth spot in the order.

For the Reds, T.J. Friedl moves up to the leadoff spot. Matt McLain gets the start at second base with Ely De La Cruz at shortstop. Jake Fraley is back in right field and will hit sixth. Tyler Stephenson gets the start behind the plate and will hit eighth.

Today’s game has a scheduled start time for 1:40 p.m. ET and can be seen on Bally Sports South.