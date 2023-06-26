This Day in Braves History: June 26

Braves Franchise History

1935 - Center fielder Lloyd Waner sets a major league record with 18 putouts in a doubleheader sweep by the Pirates over Boston.

1956 - The Braves suffer their first loss under new manager Fred Haney when they are defeated by Robin Roberts and the Phillies 4-2. The Braves had won 11-straight.

1966 - Sandy Koufax tied a National League record with seven consecutive strikeouts in consecutive nine inning appearances as the Dodgers won in Atlanta 2-1.

MLB History

1939 - The Yankees lose in Philadelphia 3-2 in their first night game in franchise history.

1946 - After starting the season 2-for-48, Mel Ott opts to stop playing and will only manage the Giants.

1970 - Frank Robinson hits two grand slams to help the Orioles defeat the Senators 12-2.

1986 - The A’s fire manager Jackie Moore and name Jeff Newman as his interim replacement. They will eventually hire Tony LaRussa who was recently let go by the White Sox.

2011 - The Nationals hire Davey Johnson as their new manager. The move comes three days after the sudden resignation of Jim Riggleman.

2015 - With the Phillies in last place, manager Ryne Sandberg resigns.

