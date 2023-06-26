Braves News: Braves Win Exciting Series Against Reds, Sean Murphy Returns to Lineup, More

What a wild weekend of fun baseball!
The Cincinnati Reds are one of the most fun teams in baseball at the moment, and more importantly, one of the better teams in the National League. However, though the weekend was full of exciting baseball that ended in three one-run games, the Braves once again established themselves as the best team in the National League.
In their 50th win of the season, the Braves were able beat the Reds 7-6. The big hit once again came off the bat of Matt Olson for his 25th home run of the season. On the same day that Olson was surpassed for most strikeouts in the majors, he also tied Shohei Ohtani for most home runs hit this season. Overall, the Braves offense is arguably producing at its best level in years, and the hope is that continues as the calendar shifts to July.
Braves News
- The other big news of the day was the return of Sean Murphy to the Braves lineup for the first time in a week. He contributed with an RBI hit in Sunday’s victory.
- Charlie Culberson, who was designated for assignment two Saturdays ago as a result of Murphy’s injury, elected free agency over returning to Gwinnett.
- The Braves will return home for a three game series against another division leader in the Minnesota Twins.
- Brad Rowland and Scott Coleman discuss all the week’s news on the latest edition of the Battery Power Podcast.
MLB News
- Freddie Freeman reached another career milestone on Sunday, collecting the 2,000th hit of his career.
- As Marlins continue to win at a high frequency, top prospect Eury Perez put together another impressive start on Sunday.
- MLB.com reveals that Jackson Holliday, last year’s top overall pick in 2022 MLB Amateur Draft, is the new number one prospect in baseball.
- Speaking of young talent in Baltimore, they are promoting young third base prospect Jordan Westburg.
- Former Brave Luke Jackson was placed on the injured list with a lower back strain after exiting his relief appearance on Saturday.
Loading comments...