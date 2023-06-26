Braves News: Braves Win Exciting Series Against Reds, Sean Murphy Returns to Lineup, More

What a wild weekend of fun baseball!

The Cincinnati Reds are one of the most fun teams in baseball at the moment, and more importantly, one of the better teams in the National League. However, though the weekend was full of exciting baseball that ended in three one-run games, the Braves once again established themselves as the best team in the National League.

In their 50th win of the season, the Braves were able beat the Reds 7-6. The big hit once again came off the bat of Matt Olson for his 25th home run of the season. On the same day that Olson was surpassed for most strikeouts in the majors, he also tied Shohei Ohtani for most home runs hit this season. Overall, the Braves offense is arguably producing at its best level in years, and the hope is that continues as the calendar shifts to July.

