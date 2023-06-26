 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Braves option AJ Smith-Shawver to Gwinnett, recall Dereck Rodriguez

Smith-Shawver had been announced as Wednesday’s starter

By Kris Willis Updated
/ new
Atlanta Braves v Cincinnati Reds Photo by Dylan Buell/Getty Images

The Atlanta Braves announced a roster move prior to Monday’s series opener against the Minnesota Twins. The Braves optioned rookie right-hander AJ Smith-Shawver to Gwinnett after Sunday’s win in Cincinnati and recalled righty Dereck Rodriguez to take his spot on the active roster.

Smith-Shawver began the season in High-A, but rocketed through the upper levels of the minors and made his major league debut on June 4. He allowed two unearned runs in 5 1/3 innings against the Nationals on June 9. In two starts since, he has allowed eight runs and five homers in nine innings combined.

Rodriguez will give the Braves a fresh arm for a bullpen that was used heavily during the three-game series in Cincinnati.

Smith-Shawver had been scheduled to start Wednesday’s game against the Twins at home. Michael Soroka now looks like the odds on favorite to make that start. Soroka has pitched well since his most recent demotion allowing three earned runs over his last three starts combined. He flirted with a no-hitter in his last outing, allowing one hit and one run in a seven-inning complete game in a doubleheader.

In This Stream

Twins vs. Braves: June 26-28

View all 3 stories

More From Battery Power

Loading comments...

Sign up for the newsletter Sign up for the Battery Power Daily Roundup newsletter!

A daily roundup of Atlanta Braves news from Battery Power