Braves option AJ Smith-Shawver to Gwinnett, recall Dereck Rodriguez

The Atlanta Braves announced a roster move prior to Monday’s series opener against the Minnesota Twins. The Braves optioned rookie right-hander AJ Smith-Shawver to Gwinnett after Sunday’s win in Cincinnati and recalled righty Dereck Rodriguez to take his spot on the active roster.

The #Braves today recalled RHP Dereck Rodríguez to Atlanta after optioning RHP AJ Smith-Shawver to Triple-A Gwinnett following yesterday’s game. — Atlanta Braves (@Braves) June 26, 2023

Smith-Shawver began the season in High-A, but rocketed through the upper levels of the minors and made his major league debut on June 4. He allowed two unearned runs in 5 1/3 innings against the Nationals on June 9. In two starts since, he has allowed eight runs and five homers in nine innings combined.

Rodriguez will give the Braves a fresh arm for a bullpen that was used heavily during the three-game series in Cincinnati.

Smith-Shawver had been scheduled to start Wednesday’s game against the Twins at home. Michael Soroka now looks like the odds on favorite to make that start. Soroka has pitched well since his most recent demotion allowing three earned runs over his last three starts combined. He flirted with a no-hitter in his last outing, allowing one hit and one run in a seven-inning complete game in a doubleheader.