Travis d’Arnaud at catcher for Braves in series opener against Twins

The Atlanta Braves are back at home Monday where they will begin a six-game homestand with a three-game series against the Minnesota Twins. Spencer Strider will get the start for the Braves while Minnesota will go with righty Sonny Gray.

Travis d’Arnaud returns to the lineup to catch and will bat fifth. d’Arnaud started every game while Sean Murphy was out with a sore hamstring. Murphy returned to the lineup Sunday and had two hits, but it will be d’Arnaud who gets the start Monday. d’Arnaud has six hits, including a pair of homers, in his last two games.

For the Twins, Carlos Correa is at shortstop and will hit third. Royce Lewis gets the start at third base and will bat cleanup. Byron Buxton is out of the lineup for the series opener with Edward Julien getting the start as the DH.

Monday’s game is scheduled to get underway at 7:20 p.m. ET and can be seen on Bally Sports South.