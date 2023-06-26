Spencer Schwellenbach to represent Braves at 2023 Futures Game

The 2023 MLB All Star break festivities are quickly approaching, and one of the big events for fans of minor league baseball is the yearly Futures Game. The Futures Game is a showcase of some of the top talent around minor league baseball, with the Atlanta Braves sending stars like Michael Harris II and Ozzie Albies to the games in past seasons. The weakness of the system and the promotion of the team’s top prospects has left them with fewer options this year, but nonetheless the Braves will be sending an exciting young righty in Spencer Schwellenbach.

After being drafted in the second round by Atlanta in 2021 Schwellenbach missed all of 2022 following Tommy John surgery, but he has wasted no time getting his feet under him this year. In 12 starts for the Single-A Augusta GreenJackets he has been their best pitcher with a 2.76 ERA. The hard-throwing Schwellenbach hasn’t seen many strikeouts as he is still working back to his full health, but has made steady improvements throughout this season and appears to be getting closer every start. In three of his last four starts he has gone six innings with two or fewer runs allowed including six innings of shutout baseball on May 31st. With his age Schwellenbach may not be long for the Augusta GreenJackets roster and could be on his way up to Rome soon before or after the Futures Game.

This year’s Futures Game with be played on July 8th at 7 pm eastern time, and according to MLB.com will stream exclusively on Peacock.