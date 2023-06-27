Braves News: Strider Dominant in Win over Twins, Phase 2 of All-Star Voting Begins, More

After a weekend of fun offense and home runs galore, Monday was a bit different of a game with a great pitching matchup between Spencer Strider and Sonny Gray. However, once the game got to the bullpens, the power production of the Braves lineup shined through once again in a 4-1 victory. Along with Strider’s 10 K’s through seven innings of work, Marcell Ozone and Ronald Acuna Jr. added the home runs needed to win the game.
The Braves offense continues to shine, as they lead the majors in several offensive categories for the month of June. Perhaps most importantly, they also have the lowest k% in baseball as well. This team is literally hitting on all cylinders at the moment, and it is fun to witness.
Braves News
- AJ Smith-Shawver was optioned to Triple-A on Monday as Dereck Rodriguez was recalled to Atlanta. This opens up the Wednesday starter spot for the Braves.
- In the annual series as the MLB Amateur Draft approaches, the Battery Power crew position previews continue with the first basemen.
- Spencer Schwellenbach will represent the Braves in the MLB Futures Game.
- Mark Bowman looks at the state of Atlanta’s MLB rotation.
MLB News
- Shohei Ohtani went deep once again in the Angels victory on Monday.
- Phase Two of the MLB All-Star Voting Process has begun, with several Braves in contention for starting opportunities with the National League.
- The Marlins reinstated Jazz Chisholm Jr. and Jean Segura from the injured list.
- The Rangers have reportedly shown interest in Pirates outfielder Andrew McCutchen.
- Here are the complete rosters for the MLB Futures Game.
Loading comments...