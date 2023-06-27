 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Braves News: Strider Dominant in Win over Twins, Phase 2 of All-Star Voting Begins, More

Spencer Strider is awesome against Minnesota.

By Shawn Coleman
MLB: JUN 20 Braves at Phillies Photo by Rich Graessle/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

After a weekend of fun offense and home runs galore, Monday was a bit different of a game with a great pitching matchup between Spencer Strider and Sonny Gray. However, once the game got to the bullpens, the power production of the Braves lineup shined through once again in a 4-1 victory. Along with Strider’s 10 K’s through seven innings of work, Marcell Ozone and Ronald Acuna Jr. added the home runs needed to win the game.

The Braves offense continues to shine, as they lead the majors in several offensive categories for the month of June. Perhaps most importantly, they also have the lowest k% in baseball as well. This team is literally hitting on all cylinders at the moment, and it is fun to witness.

