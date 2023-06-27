Daily Hammer Podcast: Spencer Strider Dominant in Win Over Twins

After a weekend full of offensive fireworks, the Braves got the job once again on Monday in a pitcher’s duel. Both Sonny Gray and Spencer Strider were very good to dominant early and often, but the Braves finally broke through once the Twins bullpen entered the game to earn a 4-1 victory. Strider had arguably he best performance of the year, while Marcell Ozuna and Ronald Acuna Jr. provided the power support.

Plus, the Braves offense is significantly better than anyone else in June, a good sign this team is truly clicking on all cylinders offensively.

Shawn Coleman looks at this and much more on the Daily Hammer.

