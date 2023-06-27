Sean Murphy gets the start at catcher for Braves in middle game vs. Twins

The Atlanta Braves and the Minnesota Twins have both put out their lineups for tonight’s contest. While the visitors may have done a fair amount of shuffling when it comes to their lineup, the home team is stick with their usual look with one very important rotation.

Let’s start with the Braves since this is a Braves-focused blog, shall we? Here’s how Atlanta is lining up:

Spots 1-4 and 6-9 for the Braves are exactly the same as they were for last night’s game. The only difference is that Sean Murphy is getting the start at catcher for the Braves. Atlanta’s been trying to ease Murphy back into things ever since he spent the better part of a week on the shelf due to a tweaked hamstring but he’s back out there to start tonight’s game. Here’s hoping that he can continue to mash at the plate while also neutralizing the other team’s running game.

Meanwhile, here’s how the Twins are looking:

Your #MNTwins lineup for the second game of the series against the Braves



1. Edouard Julien 2B

2. Carlos Correa SS

3. Alex Kirilloff 1B

4. Byron Buxton DH

5. Max Kepler RF

6. Royce Lewis 3B

7. Joey Gallo LF

8. Christian Vásquez C

9. Michael A. Taylor CF



Joe Ryan P — Twins Talk (@LetsTalk_Twins) June 27, 2023

For the first time in a couple of days, Byron Buxton is in the lineup and that’s usually the first name that your eyes gravitate upon whenever the Twins are in town. While his numbers are down when compared to other seasons, Buxton is still a force to be reckoned with if and when he puts the ball into play — it’s usually a barrel and he’s got the speed to pick up some extra-base hits as well. He should be exciting to watch tonight, though hopefully not too exciting for the sake of the Braves.

Tonight’s game has a scheduled start time of 7:20 PM E.T. and can be seen on either Bally Sports South or TBS if you live outside of either market.