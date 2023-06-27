Braves vs. Twins Game Thread: 6/27/2023

The Atlanta Braves are riding high on top of the NL East and they’re also ruling the roost at the top of the National League as well. They’re the only team in the NL that’s cleared 50 wins and it’ll be that way for a few days yet since Arizona’s currently in second overall in the Senior Circuit with 47 wins. The Braves are in a wonderful place at the moment and they can keep it going if they can pull off a series victory over the Minnesota Twins this evening.

The Twins should have something to say about that, though — Joe Ryan has been one of the best starters in all of baseball this season and he’s coming off his best performance of the year. Bryce Elder will have to be at his best in order to match Ryan tonight and we could very well see a pitcher’s duel this evening. I know it’s perilous to predict that sort of thing but why not spice things up by making bold predictions, right? As usual, here’s hoping that I’ll be able to report back later this evening on a fun and exciting win for the Braves.

Game Notes