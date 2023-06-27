Braves Notes: Max Fried update, Kyle Wright and more

One of the most surprising things about the Atlanta Braves’ 51-27 start is that they have done it largely without Max Fried and Kyle Wright who have started 10 games combined. Fried last pitched on May 5 before a forearm strain sent him to the injured list. Wright’s last start was May 3 before he was sidelined by soreness in his throwing shoulder.

Both players continue to progress in their return from injury. Fried warmed up on the field Monday before heading to the bullpen to complete a side session. Brian Snitker said Tuesday that Fried came out of that session feeling good and that the next step in his progression will be facing hitters in live BP.

“Good, yeah, everything went really good,” Snitker said.

“Throw to hitters, which is coming up,” Snitker answered when asked about the next step for Fried. “I’m not sure what day, but he’ll throw a couple of lives probably this week and next.”

Snitker also provided an update on Wright who has begun his throwing program.

“He’s playing catch,” Snitker said of Wright. “He started his throwing program, which is good. Just the progression of long toss is what he’s doing right now.”

Neither player’s timeline has changed and both are expected to return sometime after the All-Star break. Still, it is good that things are progressing well for both starters.

Bullpen updates

Snitker said that Jesse Chavez is playing catch, but that he isn’t close to being ready to return.

“He feels better and he’s able to play some catch, I think, but it’s still kind of a slow process,” Snitker said of Chavez.

Dylan Lee is still throwing side sessions and would likely be in line to face hitters soon as well.

Backup Infielder

The Braves have continued to carry a third catcher through the first two games of the homestand, but that could change as soon as Wednesday. Sean Murphy is back in the lineup for Tuesday’s game and Snitker said that if he makes it through this game ok, then he expects things to go back to normal.

“Murph’s catching again tonight and we’ll see how he comes in,” Snitker said. “I’m hoping that after tonight that he’s kinda back to normal. I think when we decide that’s the time, then I’m sure that’s when we’ll do something.”