Kolby Allard will start for Braves Wednesday against Twins

Kolby Allard will make his 2023 season debut Wednesday for the Atlanta Braves when they wrap up a three-game series against the Minnesota Twins. Brian Snitker made the announcement following Tuesday’s 6-2 win over the Twins.

It has been a long road back to Atlanta for Allard. The Braves originally drafted him in the first round of the 2015 Draft. He made his major league debut with the club in 2018 and was traded to the Rangers at the deadline in 2019 for reliever Chris Martin. Atlanta reacquired him this past offseason from the Rangers in exchange for Jake Odorizzi.

Allard made two appearances during the spring before suffering an oblique injury and began the season on the injured list. He recently began a rehab assignment with Gwinnett and allowed just one hit over four innings in his first start on June 18. He allowed five hits and two runs while throwing 62 pitches over 2 2/3 innings on June 23.

Snitker acknowledged that Allard isn’t fully stretched out and that they will keep an eye on him as Wednesday’s game progresses. Allard is currently on the 60-day injured list, but the Braves have an open spot on their 40-man roster.

Allard has appeared in 65 games at the major league level, including 35 starts, and has a 6.07 ERA and a 5.36 FIP in 232 2/3 innings.