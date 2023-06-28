This Day in Braves History: June 28

Braves Franchise History

1963 - Warren Spahn outduels Don Drysdale with a three-hitter to beat the Dodgers 1-0. It is the first time that Spahn has beaten the Dodgers on the road since 1948. He had lost 14 straight. (nine at Ebbets Field, four at Memorial Coliseum and one at Dodger Stadium).

MLB History

1907 - The Washington Senators steal a record 13 bases off of catcher Branch Rickey in a 16-5 win over New York.

1910 - Cubs shortstop Joe Tinker steals home twice, becoming the first major leaguer to accomplish the feat in a 11-1 win over the Reds.

1911 - The new Polo Grounds opens just two and half months after a fire destroyed the old grounds. The old bleachers were untouched, but the new double-decker grandstand seats 16,000. Christy Mathewson shuts out the Rustlers 3-0.

1925 - Tris Speaker records his 658th career double, breaking Nap Lajoie’s career record.

1928 - Ty Cobb plays in his 3,000th career game, but a pair of home runs by Babe Ruth propel the Yankees over the Athletics 10-4.

1949 - After missing the first 69 games of the season with a heel injury, Joe DiMaggio wakes to find that the pain is gone. He returns to the lineup and homers to help the Yankees beat the Red Sox 6-4.

1980 - J.R. Richard exits after 3 1/3 innings in an 8-5 loss to the Reds. In 16 starts, Richards has left nine starts early due to injury.

1987 - One day after hitting three homers, Oakland rookie Mark McGwire hits two more to tie the major league record of five homers in two games.

1991 - Barry Larkin hits three consecutive home runs in an 8-5 win over the Astros, giving him a major league record tying five in two games. Ernie Banks and Freddie Patek are the only other shortstops to homer three times in a game.

1996 - Darryl Strawberry hits his 300th home run which gives the Yankees a come-from-behind 3-2 win over the Royals.

2007 - Frank Thomas hits his 500th home run in a 5-4 win over the Blue Jays. Thomas is the 21st player to reach the mark.

2007 - Craig Biggio tied his career high with five hits to reach 3,000 for his career. He is the first player to reach 3,000 hits with a five-hit game.

2009 - Mariano Rivera picks up his 500th career save as the Yankees complete a three-game sweep of the Mets with a 4-2 win.

