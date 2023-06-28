 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Braves recall Kolby Allard, option Dereck Rodriguez to Gwinnett

Allard will start Wednesday’s game against the Twins.

MLB: Spring Training-Boston Red Sox at Atlanta Braves Kim Klement-USA TODAY Sports

As expected, the Atlanta Braves have reinstated left-hander Kolby Allard from the 60-day injured list. He will start Wednesday’s series finale against the Minnesota Twins. To make room on the active roster, Atlanta optioned Dereck Rodriguez back to Gwinnett.

The Braves reacquired Allard from the Rangers this past offseason in the deal that sent Jake Odorizzi to Texas. He made two appearances during the spring before suffering an oblique injury that forced him to begin the season on the injured list. He made two rehab appearances at Gwinnett where he allowed a combined six hits and two runs in 6 2/3 innings. Allard has 65 career appearances in the majors and has a 6.07 ERA and a 5.36 FIP in 232 2/3 innings.

Rodriguez was recalled to the active roster Monday to serve as a fresh arm after the bullpen was pushed hard over the weekend in Cincinnati. He didn’t get into a game during this stint.

