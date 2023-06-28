Kolby Allard makes 2023 debut as Braves go for sweep of Twins

The Atlanta Braves will go for a sweep Wednesday afternoon when they wrap up a three-game series against the Minnesota Twins. Atlanta got another big win last night with a final score of 6-2 as they put together an impressive offensive showing. The Braves lineup smashed five total home runs, two of which were off the bat of Ronald Acuna Jr. which boosted the Braves to their 19th win in the month of June. Kolby Allard will get the start for Atlanta Wednesday while the Twins will go with right-hander Kenta Maeda.

Brian Snitker announced after Tuesday’s game that Allard would get the start Wednesday. The move is somewhat surprising given that Michael Soroka would have also been available, but the Braves preferred having a lefty face Minnesota Wednesday in what is likely just a spot start situation.

Atlanta drafted Allard in the first round of the 2015 Draft. He made his major league debut with the club in 2018, but was shipped to the Rangers at the deadline in 2019 in the trade for Chris Martin. The Braves reacquired Allard during the offseason in the trade that sent Jake Odorizzi to Texas. He made two appearances during the spring before suffering an oblique injury and began the season on the injured list. He made two rehab starts at Gwinnett where he has allowed a combined six hits and two runs in 6 2/3 innings.

Maeda will make his sixth start of the season for the Twins. A triceps injury sidelined him for about a month and he has made one start since returning from the injured list where he tossed five scoreless innings against the Tigers. This will be his first appearance against Atlanta since the 2019 season.

Atlanta’s five homers Tuesday pushed their season total to 146. That is 20 more than second place Los Angeles. They have hit 54 homers in June and are just two homers away from the franchise record of 56 for a month set back in 2019.

Game Info

Game Date/Time: Wednesday, June 28, 12:20 p.m. ET

Location: Truist Park: Atlanta Georgia

Tv: Bally Sports South

Streaming: MLB.tv

Listen: 680 AM/93.7 The Fan