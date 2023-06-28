Braves News: Kolby Allard, Max Fried, more

Kolby Allard will be getting the spot start on Wednesday over Michael Soroka. This seems to be primarily a matchup-based decision, as the Twins struggle significantly with left-handed pitchers.

Minnesota has a 103 wRC+ vs RHP as a team and 86 wRC+ vs LHP. So there you go. https://t.co/UaBGgYOoom — Stephen (@b_outliers) June 28, 2023

With that being said, Allard is not exactly an inspiring name at this point in his career and it sure would be nice to have...say a Max Fried, or even just a Kyle Wright in the rotation right about now. Although those two aren’t ready yet, they are apparently progressing well. Fried has thrown bullpens and his next step will be against live hitters. Wright is a ways behind Fried, just having started his throwing program. Fried may be back for the stretch run of the regular season if this timeline holds, while Wright will likely be longer.

Braves News

Former Braves’ top prospect Kolby Allard will start against the Twins Wednesday.

Atlanta homered their way past the Twins for a series win on Tuesday.

We got injury updates on Max Fried and Kyle Wright’s progress.

AJ Smith-Shawver moved up MLB Pipeline’s top 100 as he may not be eligible for prospect lists much longer.

The Braves were projected to draft a college bat by ESPN’s Kiley McDaniel in his latest mock draft.

Our prospect team continued their draft content with a third baseman preview.

Charlie Culberson returned to the Braves’ organization after a brief exploration of free agency.

MLB News

Max Scherzer reportedly may be willing to waive his no-trade clause as the Mets continue to disappoint, even as his $43 million dollar player option would be a major hurdle to any trade.

Former Brave Shane Greene signed a minor league deal with the Cubs.

Once major trade target Matthew Boyd is getting Tommy John surgery.