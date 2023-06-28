Braves Minor League Recap: Atlanta goes undefeated on a small minor league slate

In what was a small slate of minor league games, the Atlanta Braves minor league system went undefeated winning with a combined score of 21-6.

(6-11) DSL Braves 17, (5-12) DSL White Sox 5

Luis Arestigueta started for Atlanta’s DSL affiliate and set the tone early throwing four shutout innings with three strikeouts. As shown by the score, the Braves lit it up offensively, but impressively did it with just one homer. Luis Parababire led the day going 3-4 with four RBI’s in addition to scoring three runs. Luis Guanipa went 3-5 with three RBI’s and avoided striking for the seventh time in the early part of this season.

(8-9) FCL Braves 4, (6-10) FCL Orioles 1

The Braves went with an opener with Jackson Stephens, who only pitched an inning, getting the start. Roddery Muñoz, who is pitching at his third level this season, pitched the second and third inning and picked up the win. Muñoz, the teams 20th best prospect threw two scoreless innings striking out and walking two batters each. Douglas Glod filled up the box score as he went 2-4 with a double, homer, walk, strikeout and stolen base. Diego Benitez had a similar day to Glod going 2-3 with an RBI, walk, stolen base and strikeout.