Daily Hammer Podcast: Elder and the Braves offense earn series win

It is always fun when things happen early.

And for the Braves, that has been one of the main strengths of their offense all season long. Five home runs in the first two innings (done for the first time since 2003) helped the Braves earn a 6-2 win over the Twins. Bryce Elder did not have his best stuff, but did enough to limit the Twins so that the bullpen could take care of the rest.

The early offense for the Braves has reached historic heights, and is a big reason for the continued success of this Braves squad.

Shawn Coleman looks at this and much more on the Daily Hammer.

