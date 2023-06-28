Travis d’Arnaud back behind the plate for finale against Twins

The Atlanta Braves will try to make it five-straight wins Wednesday afternoon when they wrap up a three-game series against the Minnesota Twins. Kolby Allard will make his 2023 season debut for the Braves while the Twins will go with right-hander Kenta Maeda.

Brian Snitker will stick with his normal lineup with the exception of Travis d’Arnaud who will start behind the plate in place of Sean Murphy and hit fifth.

For the Twins, Carlos Correa gets the day off. Royce Lewis moves up to the third spot in the order and will play 3B. Kyle Farmer starts in place of Correa at shortstop and will hit cleanup.

Today’s game has a scheduled start time of 12:20 p.m. ET and can be seen on Bally Sports South.