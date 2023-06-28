 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Braves vs. Twins Game Thread 6/28/23

Atlanta goes for sweep and 20th win of June against the Twins

MLB: Minnesota Twins at Atlanta Braves Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports

The Atlanta Braves will look to continue a dominant month of June as they are looking to secure their 20th win of June and the series sweep over the Minnesota Twins. Kolby Allard will be making his 2023 debut for Atlanta on the mound as the Twins will go with Kenta Maeda. Travis d’Arnaud will get the start at Catcher for Atlanta and will bat fifth as Sean Murphy will get the day off.

