Braves option Jared Shuster to Gwinnett

The Atlanta Braves announced Wednesday evening that they have optioned rookie left-hander Jared Shuster back to Gwinnett. They did not announce a corresponding move, but it is likely to be Michael Soroka who would start Friday’s series opener against the Miami Marlins.

Shuster has made nine starts at the Major League level for the Braves and has a 5.00 ERA and a 4.83 FIP in 45 innings. He allowed a pair of homers and four runs in 3 2/3 innings in his last start in Cincinnati.

While Shuster has had an up and down season, the move may be more about getting him into a regular routine. He has been skipped twice in Atlanta’s rotation over the last month and that isn’t something that they are likely to want to continue with a young pitcher. The same reasoning could be applied to AJ Smith-Shawver who was optioned earlier this week. Both could pitch regularly at Gwinnett through the All-Star break and then be options again when the season resumes.

Kolby Allard was impressive in his season debut Wednesday tossing 4 2/3 scoreless innings while recording eight strikeouts. He still isn’t fully stretched out, but it appears that he will continue to do so at the major league level for now.

Slotting in Soroka for Friday would allow them to have Charlie Morton and Spencer Strider pitch on an extra day of rest and would also line them up to pitch against Tampa Bay in the final series before the All-Star break.