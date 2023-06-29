 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

This Day in Braves History: Keith Lockhart’s pinch-hit grand slam stuns Phillies

By Cassidy Mcmahon
/ new
Keith Lockhart #7...

Braves Franchise History

1972 - The Braves trade Orlando Cepeda to the A’s for Denny McLain.

1997 - Keith Lockhart hits a pinch-hit grand slam to help the Braves overcome a five-run deficit in a 6-5 win over the Phillies. Fred McGriff broke the tie in the seventh with a triple to give Atlanta the win.

2000 - John Rocker tosses a perfect eighth to help the Braves beat the Mets and end their seven-game winning streak. It is Rocker’s first trip back to Shea Stadium since making inappropriate comments in an interview with Sports Illustrated. Rocker read a prepared statement apologizing for his comments prior to the game.

MLB History

1934 - Lou Gehrig suffers a concussion after he is hit by a pitch in an exhibition game in Norfolk, Virginia.

1941 - Joe DiMaggio breaks George Sisler’s American League record hitting streak with a pair of hits in a doubleheader.

1952 - Manager Leo Durocher is suspended by the National League for four days due to misconduct.

1965 - Roger Maris will miss the next 49 games due to bone chips in his right hand.

1977 - Willie Stargell hits his 400th career home run against the Cardinals.

1984 - Pete Rose plays in his 3,309th major league game passing Carl Yastrzemski as the all-time leader.

1986 - Detroit downs Milwaukee 9-5 making Sparky Anderson the first manager to ever win 600 games in each league.

1987 - Steve Bedrosian sets a new major league record with his 12 consecutive save in 12 consecutive appearances in a doubleheader sweep of the Pirates.

Information for this article was found via Baseball Reference, NationalPastime.com and Today in Baseball History.

More From Battery Power

Loading comments...

Sign up for the newsletter Sign up for the Battery Power Daily Roundup newsletter!

A daily roundup of Atlanta Braves news from Battery Power