PTBNL episode 46: Twins sweep, Kolby Allard surprise, injury updates, and more

Kris and Stephen are back for another episode of The Podcast to be Named Later

By Stephen Tolbert
new
MLB: JUN 28 Twins at Braves Photo by Jeff Robinson/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

In Episode 46 of The Podcast to be Named Later, Kris and Stephen are back to talk about the strong 3-game sweep of Minnesota, some big performances, and Michael Harris II looking like the reigning NL Rookie of the Year again. The guys also discussed injury updates for Sean Murphy, Max Fried, Dylan Lee, the surprise excellence of Kolby Allard, as well as a preview for the highly anticipated Marlins series.

