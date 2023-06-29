PTBNL episode 46: Twins sweep, Kolby Allard surprise, injury updates, and more

In Episode 46 of The Podcast to be Named Later, Kris and Stephen are back to talk about the strong 3-game sweep of Minnesota, some big performances, and Michael Harris II looking like the reigning NL Rookie of the Year again. The guys also discussed injury updates for Sean Murphy, Max Fried, Dylan Lee, the surprise excellence of Kolby Allard, as well as a preview for the highly anticipated Marlins series.

Please check out the podcast via Apple Podcasts (where we strongly encourage you to leave a five-star review and rating), Spotify, Stitcher, PlayerFM, Google Podcasts, or you can find us at our MegaPhone page for all the latest.