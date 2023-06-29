Orlando Arcia, Sean Murphy join Ronald Acuña Jr. as All-Star Game starters

The votes are in and the Atlanta Braves will have three players in the starting lineup for the National League in the 2023 MLB All-Star Game.

Ronald Acuña Jr. secured his starting spot when he was the top vote-getter during Phase 1 of All-Star voting. Acuña led everyone in votes while Shohei Ohtani was voted in for the American League. He will be joined in the starting lineup by teammates Sean Murphy and Orlando Arcia. Murphy captured 60 percent of the vote over Dodgers catcher Will Smith. Arcia won in a landslide over the Mets’ Francisco Lindor capturing 69 percent of the vote. Both Murphy and Arcia are first time All-Stars.

The Braves had six players advance to Phase 2 of the voting, but only Murphy and Arcia came out on top. The others were Matt Olson, Ozzie Albies, Austin Riley and Michael Harris.

National League All-Star Starters

Catcher: Sean Murphy

First Base: Freddie Freeman

Second Base: Luis Arraez

Third Base: Nolan Arenado

Shortstop: Orlando Arcia

Outfield: Ronald Acuña Jr.

Outfield: Mookie Betts

Outfield: Corbin Carroll

Designated Hitter: J.D. Martinez

American League All-Star Starters

Catcher: Jonah Heim

First Base: Yandy Diaz

Second Base: Marcus Semien

Third Base: Josh Jung

Shortstop: Corey Seager

Outfield: Mike Trout

Outfield: Aaron Judge

Outfield: Randy Arozarena

Designated Hitter: Shohei Ohtani

Pitchers and reserves will be announced on Sunday, July 2 at 5:30 p.m. ET on ESPN. The 2023 All-Star Game will take place on July 11 at Seattle’s T-Mobile Park.