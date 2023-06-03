This Day in Braves History: Atlanta trades Charlie Morton to Pittsburgh

Braves Franchise History
1902 - Cardinals pitcher Mike O’Neill hits the first pinch-hit grand slam ever in the majors against the Boston Beaneaters. He also became the first NL pitcher to hit a grand slam in the 20th century.
2004 - At 45-years of age, Julio Franco becomes the oldest player in major league history to hit a grand slam as the Braves beat the Phillies 8-4.
2009 - The Braves acquire outfielder Nate McLouth from the Pirates in exchange for minor league outfielder Gorkys Hernandez and pitchers Charlie Morton and Jeff Locke.
2010 - Jonny Venters picks up his first career save as the Braves extend their winning streak to nine-straight games with a 4-3 victory over the Dodgers. Kris Medlen turned in a good outing on the mound while Troy Glaus homered for the fourth time in five games.
2016 - The Braves fell to the Dodgers 4-2 as rookie Corey Seager homered three times.
MLB History
1932 - Lou Gehrig hits four consecutive home runs to help the Yankees beat the Philadelphia Athletics 20-13. Tony Lazzeri hit for the cycle as the Yankees set a major league record for total bases with 50.
1971 - Ken Holtzman tosses his second career no-hitter defeating the Reds 1-0.
1978 - Davey Johnson becomes the first major league player to hit two pinch-hit grand slams in a season as the Phillies beat the Dodgers 5-1.
1995 - Pedro Martinez tosses nine perfect innings against the Padres before Bip Roberts leads off the 10th inning with a double. The Expos go on to win 1-0 and Martinez joins Harvey Haddix as the only pitchers in history to have a perfect game broken up in extra innings.
2003 - Sammy Sosa is ejected in the first inning after umpires find cork in his shattered bat. The Cubs go on to defeat Tampa Bay 3-2.
2003 - Derek Jeter is named as the 15th captain in club history of the Yankees.
2008 - Randy Johnson strikes out eight and moves into second place on the all-time list passing Roger Clemens.
2013 - Yasiel Puig has two hits and throws out a runner from right field in his major league debut to help the Dodgers beat the Padres 2-1.
2017 - Albert Pujols hits his 600th career home run as the Angels beat the Twins 7-2.
2022 - The Phillies fire manager Joe Girardi and replace him with bench coach Rob Thomson.
Information for this article was found via Baseball Reference, NationalPastime.com and Today in Baseball History.
