Braves News: Eddie Rosario outstanding despite loss, Braves’ TV contract update, and more

The Atlanta Braves were handed their 24th loss of the season after dropping the series opener to the Arizona Diamondbacks 3-2. Charlie Morton was sharp and tossed seven innings of three-run ball. He struck out nine. Offensively, Eddie Rosario cranked two home runs and kept the Braves alive in the ninth, but it was not enough to push the Braves over the D-backs.

Friday marked Rosario’s 11th career multi-homer game.

11th career multi-homer game for Super Rosario pic.twitter.com/YVAsGdFORS — Bally Sports: Braves (@BravesOnBally) June 3, 2023

“It was a good game,” Rosario said through a translator postgame. “Thankfully, I felt very comfortable at the plate. I was able to make the adjustments that I’ve been needing to make. So for me, personally, it was a really good game and I feel like I needed it.”

“Definitely feeling like myself, playing the game like I know how to play it,” he added. “Felt like I had a good series in Oakland and it gave me confidence coming into this series.”

Eddie Rosario and the Braves aim to get back in the win column with Spencer Strider on the mound for tonight’s late-night matchup.

More Braves News:

Amidst the bankruptcy proceedings of Diamond Sports Group, the Braves will not lose their broadcast rights.

Starting pitcher Tanner Gordon’s performance was the highlight of an underwhelming Thursday down on the farm. More in the minor league recap.

Battery Power TV analyzes Michael Soroka’s highly anticipated comeback.

Episode 43 of the Podcast to be Named Later discusses the series loss in Oakland, AJ Smith-Shawver’s promotion, and more.

MLB News:

The Boston Red Sox placed left-hander Chris Sale on the 15-day injured list with shoulder inflammation. Sale exited his start in the fourth inning on Thursday.

The San Diego Padres activated 3B Manny Machado from the injured list. Machado fractured the metacarpal in his left hand just over two weeks ago.

The Cleveland Guardians placed starter Cal Quantrill on the 15-day injured list with shoulder inflammation. Quantrill received an injection in his shoulder, but there is not yet a timetable for his return.

The New York Mets acquired veteran reliever Vinny Nittoli from the Chicago Cubs. The other player has not been named, but it is assumed to be a minor leaguer.