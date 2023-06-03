Braves look to jump start offense as they continue series in Arizona

After another tough loss Friday, the Atlanta Braves will try to get back on track Saturday night when they continue a three-game series against the Arizona Diamondbacks. The Braves were once again unable to generate much offense in a 3-2 loss in the opener continuing a trend that has plagued them for the last couple of weeks. Spencer Strider will get the start for Atlanta Saturday while the Diamondbacks will go with right-hander Ryne Nelson.

Strider is an early favorite to take home the Cy Young award in the National League and enters Saturday’s start leading the majors with 106 strikeouts in just 63 2/3 innings. Strider allowed two hits, two runs and struck out nine in six innings in his last start against the Phillies.

Starting pitching hasn’t really been the problem for Atlanta in recent days despite the absence of Max Fried and Kyle Wright from the rotation. The Braves have scored just nine runs over the first four games of their current road trip. Eddie Rosario accounted for both of their runs in Friday’s loss with a pair of solo home runs. Atlanta is just 2-for-18 with runners in scoring position and have left 21 men on base during the road trip.

Nelson comes into the game with a 5.37 ERA and a 4.75 FIP in 11 starts. He allowed eight hits and five runs in five innings in his last outing against the Rockies. This will be Nelson’s first time facing Atlanta.

Saturday’s game is scheduled to get underway at 10:10 p.m. ET and can be seen on Bally Sports Southeast.

Game Info

Game Date/Time: Saturday, June 3, 10:10 p.m. ET

Location: Chase Field, Phoenix, Arizona

TV: Bally Sports Southeast

Streaming: MLB.tv

Radio: 680 AM / 93.7 FM The Fan