Eddie Rosario hitting fifth for Braves Saturday against Diamondbacks

The Atlanta Braves will try to get their offense on track Saturday night when they continue a three-game series against the Arizona Diamondbacks. Spencer Strider will get the start for Atlanta while Ryne Nelson will go for Arizona.

Eddie Rosario moves back into the fifth spot in the order after his two-homer night in the opener. Rosario has hit safely in four-straight games and is 8-for-21 over his last six contests. Marcell Ozuna returns to the lineup as the DH and will bat seventh. Ozuna sat out the opener and is 1-for-20 at the plate over his last five games.

Pavin Smith will move into the leadoff spot and play right field for the Diamondbacks Saturday night. Lourdes Gurriel Jr moves into the cleanup spot while Emmanuel Rivera moves across the diamond to start at first base. Veteran Evan Longoria will serve as the DH and bat sixth.

First pitch Saturday night is scheduled for 10:10 p.m. ET and can be seen on Bally Sports Southeast.