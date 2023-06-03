Braves vs. Diamondbacks: June 2-4

Series Schedule
Friday, June 2 (9:40 p.m. ET)
- Charlie Morton
- Merrill Kelly
Saturday, June 3 (10:10 p.m. ET)
- Spencer Strider
- Ryne Nelson
Sunday, June 4 (4:10 p.m. ET)
- Michael Soroka
- Zac Gallen
Spencer Strider vs. Ryne Nelson
Rosario homered twice in Friday’s game.
Eddie Rosario hit two homers and put the tying run on third with two outs left, but the Braves lost anyway
Charlie Morton vs. Merrill Kelly
Eddie Rosario’s grasp on a starting role continues
Charlie Morton and the Braves could be in for a challenge tonight as they face a team that’s been playing great baseball
On the right-hander’s long-awaited comeback, and previewing the series vs. the Diamondbacks
Nobody is losing access to the Braves, and changes may come for the better
Kris and Stephen are back with another episode of The Podcast to be Named Later
The Diamondbacks come in playing as well as anyone.