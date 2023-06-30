This Day in Braves History: Atlanta acquires Ken Griffey from Yankees

Braves Franchise History

1916 - For the second time in three days, the Braves’ Ed Konetchy records the only hit in a game as Giants pitcher Rube Benton tosses a one-hitter.

1951 - The Braves score eight runs in the seventh and seven runs in the eighth to beat up the Giants 19-7 in manager Tommy Holmes’ first game at home.

1953 - Eddie Mathews records five-straight hits to help the Braves to a 6-4 win over the Reds in 10 innings.

1957 - The Braves sweep a doubleheader from Pittsburgh and take a half game lead over the second-place Redlegs.

1970 - Hank Aaron hits the first first home run ever at Cincinnati’s Riverfront Stadium as the Braves spoil the stadium’s debut with an 8-2 win.

1978 - At Fulton County Stadium, Willie McCovey takes Braves pitcher Jamie Easterly deep for his 500th career home run. McCovey is the 12th player in major league history to reach that plateau.

1986 - The Braves acquire Ken Griffey Sr. from the Yankees in exchange for outfielder Claudell Washington and infielder Paul Zuvella. Griffey will spend three seasons in Atlanta hitting .285/.345/.439 with 28 home runs in 271 games. Atlanta will release him on July 28, 1988.

MLB History

1905 - Nap Lajoie is sidelined by blood poisoning from neglect of a spike wound. He played in only 65 games and missed out on a chance to lead the American League in hitting for a fifth-straight season.

1908 - Cy Young throws his third career no-hitter in an 8-0 win by Boston over New York. Young walked leadoff hitter Harry Niles to start the game. Niles was then caught stealing and Young retired the next 26 hitters in a row.

1912 - Joe Jackson ties the major league record with three triples to help Cleveland to a 15-1 win over the Browns.

1934 - Lou Gehrig has three triples in Washington, but the game is rained out after 4 ½ innings, depriving him of a record.

1986 - Heisman Trophy winner Bo Jackson makes his professional baseball debut with the Memphis Chicks of the Double A Southern League.

1995 - Eddie Murray hits a sixth inning single against the Twins for his 3,000th career hit. He is just the 20th player ever to reach that mark.

1996 - Eric Young ties a major league record with six stolen bases in a 16-15 win by the Rockies over the Dodgers.

1998 - Mark McGwire hits his 37th home run of the year, tying Reggie Jackson’s record for the most home runs before the All-Star break.

