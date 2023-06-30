 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Battery Power TV: These Braves could make history, well, history

Buy or sell the record paces of Ronald Acuña Jr., Matt Olson and Spencer Strider?

By Cory McCartney and Grant McAuley
As the season hits its halfway point, some Atlanta Braves are trending toward making history, well, history.

Ronald Acuña Jr. (steals and hits), Matt Olson (home runs) and Spencer Strider (strikeouts) are on paces that could rewrite the franchise record books. Will they pull it off?

Grant McAuley and Cory McCartney play Buy or Sell with these pursuits, look at whether the Braves need to add an innings-eater as a rotation supplement ahead of the trade deadline, and preview a series vs. the Miami Marlins when the Braves can — yes there’s a trend here — equal franchise history.

