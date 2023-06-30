Daily Hammer Podcast: All-Star Starters, Michael Soroka potential return

Thursday had to be pretty cool for Sean Murphy and Orlando Arcia.

Both Players joined Ronald Acuna Jr. as NL All-Star starters in their first All-Star games. Each player has produced better than expected results this season, and both will make deserved appearances in Seattle. More Braves could join in on the fun once rosters are fully announced, a tribute to the Braves excellent start to the season.

As for the series against Miami, Michael Soroka is expected to be announced as the starting pitcher. This will be his first start in nearly three years in Atlanta, on a big stage against one of the NL’s best teams. The hope is that the Braves offense will provide plenty of support early and often.

