Braves News: Three Braves to start All-Star Game, Marlins series preview, more

Major League Baseball announced the starting lineups for the All-Star Game, and it’s safe to say the Atlanta Braves will be well represented in Seattle. Ronald Acuña Jr., Orlando Arcia, and Sean Murphy each received the most votes in their respective position and will start MLB’s 2023 All-Star Game.

⭐️ Three NL All-Star starters ⭐️



The @Braves are taking over Seattle. pic.twitter.com/w8xRngwhzb — Bally Sports South (@BallySportsSO) June 29, 2023

Ronald Acuña Jr. was guaranteed a starting spot after the first phase of voting, where he received the most overall votes. Orlando Arcia and Sean Murphy advanced to Phase 2 of voting among the best of the best. Arcia received the top vote for the shortstop position over Francisco Lindor of the New York Mets. Murphy battled it out with Los Angeles Dodgers catcher Will Smith, who received 60% less votes than Murphy.

Here are the starters for the remaining positions:

National League All-Star Starters

Catcher: Sean Murphy

First Base: Freddie Freeman

Second Base: Luis Arraez

Third Base: Nolan Arenado

Shortstop: Orlando Arcia

Outfield: Ronald Acuña Jr.

Outfield: Mookie Betts

Outfield: Corbin Carroll

Designated Hitter: J.D. Martinez

American League All-Star Starters

Catcher: Jonah Heim

First Base: Yandy Diaz

Second Base: Marcus Semien

Third Base: Josh Jung

Shortstop: Corey Seager

Outfield: Mike Trout

Outfield: Aaron Judge

Outfield: Randy Arozarena

Designated Hitter: Shohei Ohtani

Pitchers and reserves will be announced on July 2, just nine days before the All-Star Game gets underway in the Emerald City.

