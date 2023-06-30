Guess what? Braves roll with their standard new lineup in opener with Marlins

Oh hey, it’s the same lineup the Braves have used recently, also being used tonight as the Braves start their series against the Marlins.

While the Braves have used 53 different batting orders this year in 80 games, and only used this variant twice so far, it’s hard to see it changing much going forward, at least until another shakeup occurs.

Here’s how these guys have fared in a teeny-tiny sample against Bryan Hoeing so far. That’s not a lot of PAs!

Meanwhile, Miami takes this arrangement against Michael Soroka:

#Marlins lineup for Game 1 vs the Braves. Cooper back at first base after being scratched pregame yesterday due to illness pic.twitter.com/agas0xLU85 — Jordan McPherson (@J_McPherson1126) June 30, 2023

It’s actually the first time all season that Jacob Stallings will be batting ninth, and a novel defensive arrangement as well, given that Jean Segura usually starts at third.

Less than half of this Miami lineup has ever faced Soroka before, but the tiny-sample inputs of this foursome is more than solid. Still, that was like a whole Michael Soroka mechanics update ago.