Braves vs. Marlins GameThread: 6/30/2023

Michael Soroka vs. Bryan Hoeing

By Ivan the Great
Atlanta Braves v Miami Marlins Jasen Vinlove/Miami Marlins/Getty Images

Michael Soroka returns! The Marlins are somehow in second place! The Braves are wrapping up an amazing month! Here’s the Statcast graphic!

Exclamation points!

