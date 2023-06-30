Braves set franchise record for home runs in a month

The Braves set a franchise home run record in the first inning of Friday night’s contest against the Marlins. Matt Olson hit the 56th home run in the month of June to tie the record for home runs in a month, and Eddie Rosario followed a few batters later to set a new franchise record with an astounding 57 long balls in June.

Here was Olson’s two-run shot to give Atlanta a 3-0 lead.

And here was the record-setting homer from Rosario, a rocket into the Chop House seats to make it 5-0.

The previous record of 56 was set by the 2019 Braves, also in the month of June.

This June also marked the first time the franchise had consecutive months with 50+ home runs, with 51 dingers in May.

It was a group effort to reach the 57 homers. Olson led the way with 10, followed by Rosario with nine. MVP frontrunner Ronald Acuña Jr. added eight of his own with Ozzie Albies mashing seven. Resurgent Michael Harris II, Marcell Ozuna and Travis d’Arnaud had five a piece, Austin Riley had four, and Orlando Arcia and Sean Murphy chipped in with two.