This Day in Braves History: Atlanta selects Chipper Jones with No. 1 overall pick

Braves Franchise History

1952 - The Reds purchased veteran outfielder Willard Marshall from the Boston Braves.

1975 - The Braves draft second baseman Glenn Hubbard in the 20th round of the MLB Draft.

1986 - Barry Bonds hits his first career home run off of Craig McMurtry in a 12-3 Pirates win over the Braves. Bonds will finish with four hits in the game.

1990 - Ramon Martinez strikes out 18 Braves in a 2-0 shutout. Martinez ties Sandy Koufax’s team record and comes within one of the National League mark.

1990 - The Braves select Chipper Jones with the first overall pick in the 1990 MLB Draft.

1999 - The Braves fall to the Red Sox 5-1 in a matchup of division leaders. Pedro Martinez allows just three hits and strikes out 16.

MLB History

1915 - Ty Cobb swipes home in the ninth inning of a 3-0 Detroit win. Yankees’ pitcher Ray Caldwell throws his mit in the air in anger over the safe call and is promptly ejected. This was the second time that Cobb had stolen home with Caldwell on the mound.

1935 - Dizzy Dean is seen berating his teammates in the dugout between innings after what he perceives as poor fielding behind him. Rip Collins and Joe Medwick argue back but Frank Frisch and Pepper Martin step in to break up the confrontation. Dean responds by lobbing the ball into Pittsburgh hitters and is booed as he leaves the game in the seventh.

1950 - Ernie Banks makes his pro debut with the Kansas City Monarchs and goes 3-for-7 in a doubleheader against the Memphis Red Sox.

1964 - Sandy Koufax no-hits the Philadelphia Phillies in a 3-0 Dodgers win at Connie Mack Stadium. Koufax becomes the fourth major league player to throw three no-hitters.

1967 - Curt Flood’s 227 game errorless streak ends when he drops a fly ball in a game against the Cubs at Busch Stadium. Flood handled 568 chances in a row before the drop.

1968 - Don Drysdale pitches his sixth consecutive shutout in a 5-0 win over the Pirates. Drysdale eclipses Doc White’s record of five straight shutouts and breaks Carl Hubbell’s NL record of 54 consecutive scoreless innings.

1984 - The New York Mets select 17-year old Shawn Abner with the first pick in the 1984 Draft. Thirteen members of the U.S. Olympic team are drafted in the first round including Mark McGwire who was taken by Oakland with the 10th overall pick.

2009 - Randy Johnson picks up his 300th career win in a victory over the Nationals. He is the first pitcher to notch 300 wins since Tom Seaver in 1985 and is the second oldest behind Phil Niekro.

2016 - The Padres trade James Shields to the White Sox in exchange for 17-year old infielder Fernando Tatis Jr. and pitcher Eric Johnson.

