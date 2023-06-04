Braves News: Series level, Vaughn Grissom, more

Ronald Acuna is obviously having a great season, but he is historic in one way that he probably wished he wasn’t. Ronald became the first batter in the Statcast era to hit 10 straight homers over 420 ft in history. Ronald does seem to have a somewhat bizarre tendency to hit absolute bombs when he does hit homers, but this particular streak is significantly aided by the fact that Ronald has had a lot of barreled outs that might have been homers in other parks or even on other nights, including two on Saturday alone. If he is going to achieve the 40-40 season we all want to see, he is likely going to need a few of those to land over the fence instead of in a glove.

Braves News

Vaughn Grissom had a four hit day on Friday, highlighting the day in the minors.

The Braves levelled the series as Zac Gallen looms for the rubbermatch.

MLB News

Stephen Strasburg was shut down from all physical activity as his string of horrible injury luck in his career continues.

Boston released Jorge Alfaro, former Marlin.

Joey Gallo is hitting the IL for Minnesota with a hamstring injury.

Justin Steele is hitting the 15-day IL, but appears to have avoided anything worse.

Trayce Thompson is also going on the IL for the Dodgers.