Michael Soroka, Braves look for series win in Arizona

The Atlanta Braves will go for the series win in Sunday’s match-up against the Arizona Diamondbacks as they hope to feed off last night’s success. Atlanta evened the series with a 5-2 win Saturday night behind another solid performance on the mound by Spencer Strider. Sunday’s game will feature a marquee pitching matchup between Atlanta’s Michael Soroka and Arizona’s Zac Gallen.

Soroka’s long road back to the majors ended this past Monday in Oakland where he tossed six innings while allowing five hits and four runs. Soroka pitched well with most of the damage coming on a three-run home run by Ryan Noda in the fifth inning. Soroka hasn’t faced the Diamondbacks since 2019 where he allowed two runs combined over 11 innings in two starts.

The Braves’ offense will have its work cut out for them against Gallen, who along with Strider, is an early frontrunner for the Cy Young Award in the National League. Gallen struck out seven over six shutout innings in his last start against the Rockies. He has been sharp in two career starts against Atlanta allowing just two runs over 12 2/3 innings combined.

Ronald Acuña Jr. had two hits in Saturday’s win, including his 12th home run of the season. He also picked up his 24th stolen base of the season, which leads the National League and is second in the majors. Sean Murphy finished with three hits and is hitting .353/.389/.510 over his last 13 games. Eddie Rosario extended his hitting streak to six-straight games with two more hits in Saturday’s win.

First pitch has a scheduled start time for 4:10 p.m. ET and can be seen on Bally Sports South.

Game Info

Game Date/Time : Sunday, June 4, 4:10 p.m. ET

Location: Truist Park: Atlanta, Georgia

TV: Bally Sports South

Streaming: MLB.tv

Listen: 680 AM/93.7 The Fan