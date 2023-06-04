Travis d’Arnaud at catcher for Sunday’s series finale

The Atlanta Braves will go for a series win Sunday when they wrap up a three-game series against the Arizona Diamondbacks. Michael Soroka will make his second start of the season for Atlanta while Arizona will go with right-hander Zac Gallen.

Brian Snitker will stick with his regular lineup with the exception of Travis d’Arnaud who starts behind the plate in place of Sean Murphy.

For the Diamondbacks, Lourdes Gurriel Jr. will slot in as the DH Sunday. Corbin Carroll moves over to left field while Jake McCarthy starts in center. Jose Herrera starts behind the plate and will bat ninth.

Sunday’s game is scheduled to get underway at 4:10 p.m. ET and can be seen on Bally Sports Southeast.