Ask Battery Power: Braves mailbag questions request

The Atlanta Braves have maintained their lead in the NL East, but didn’t hit on all cylinders through the month of May. Still, it was an eventful month as Michael Soroka arrived as did A.J. Smith-Shawver. Even with injuries to Max Fried and Kyle Wright, the rotation seems to have solidified. Now it is the offense that needs to get going. With a big series against the Mets on tap, this feels like as good a time as any for another mailbag.

Answers will run later this week. All questions received by Wednesday, June 7 will be considered. You can leave your submissions in the comment section below or email them to us at batterypowersbn [at] gmail [dot] com.