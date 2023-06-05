 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

This Day in Braves History: Chipper Jones hits 400th career home run

By Kris Willis
/ new
Philadelphia Phillies v Atlanta Braves Photo by Scott Cunningham/Getty Images

Braves Franchise History

2008 - Chipper Jones hits the 400th home run of his career off of Ricky Nolasco in a 7-5 win by the Braves over the Marlins. Jones joins Eddie Murray and Mickey Mantle as the only other switch-hitters to record at least 400 home runs.

MLB History

1916 - Babe Ruth shuts out the Indians 5-0 to extend his streak of scoreless innings to 24.

1936 - Lou Gehrig plays in his 1,700th consecutive game as the Yankees beat the Indians 4-3.

1957 - Don Drysdale throws the first of 49 career shutouts in a 4-0 win over the Cubs.

1963 - Mickey Mantle is injured after running into a chain link fence at Baltimore’s Memorial Stadium. Mantle fractured a bone in his left foot and suffered ligament and cartilage damage in his left knee and will miss 61 games.

1974 - Teammates Reggie Jackson and Billy North get into a fight in the clubhouse in Detroit. Ray Fosse attempts to separate the two and suffers a neck injury that will cause him to spend 12 weeks on the injured list. Jackson injured his shoulder in the fight.

1989 - The Toronto SkyDome opens with a 5-3 Blue Jays’ loss to the Milwaukee Brewers.

Information for this article was found via Baseball Reference, NationalPastime.com and Today in Baseball History.

More From Battery Power

Loading comments...

Sign up for the newsletter Sign up for the Battery Power Daily Roundup newsletter!

A daily roundup of Atlanta Braves news from Battery Power