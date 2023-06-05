Braves News: Eddie Rosario’s Go-Ahead Grand Slam, AJ Smith-Shawver’s Debut, More

What a fun turn of events in the desert.
For much of Sunday, it seemed as if the Braves may not be able to catch the Diamondbacks, dropping their second straight series on this road trip. However, a highly successful major league debut from AJ Smith-Shawver kept the game close for the Braves. And then, with two outs in the ninth inning, Eddie Rosario delivered a go-ahead Grand Slam to the give the Braves an 8-5 win that they would hold onto to get the win.
GRAND SLAM EDDIE ROSARIO ️ pic.twitter.com/9b2cyr7RQL— Bally Sports: Braves (@BravesOnBally) June 4, 2023
For the series, Eddie Rosario had six hits and three home runs. If the Braves can get his bat going for an extended period of time, that could be a major boost for the Braves to improve their production against RHP, an area the Braves have struggled in this season. Furthermore, in the case of AJ Smith-Shawver, having an option that could pitch multiple innings and keep the game close for the Braves offense to come alive may be critical to help in come from behind opportunities.
As the Braves head into a big series against the Mets early this week, gaining a game on them in the standings Sunday was a great development. And if the Braves offense can start to find consistency, Atlanta has a good chance to get a second straight series win.
Braves News
- Ryan Waggoner looks at Michael Soroka’s return to the majors as he made his second start on Sunday.
- During Sunday’s game, Marcell Ozuna was replaced at DH by Sean Murphy during the game for not hustling on a ball in play.
- Smith-Shawver reflected on his MLB debut after the game.
- On the latest edition of the Battery Power Podcast, Brad Rowland and Stephen Tolbert cover the exciting victory on Sunday and many other fun topics from the week for the Braves.
MLB News
- Liam Hendricks, in one of his first outings since his return from battling cancer, gets the win on National Cancer Survivors Day.
- The Blue Jays dominance of the NL East continued as the. swept the Mets over the weekend.
- The Guardians designated Zach Plesac for assignment on Sunday.
- A shoulder ailment will lead to the Yankees Nestor Cortes landing on the IL. Furthermore, after missing Sunday’s game, Aaron Judge will have an MRI early this week.
- The A’s released Jesús Aguilar.
- Alex Wood was placed on the 15-day IL.
- The Cardinals promoted Luken Baker, one the minors hottest hitters. to the majors on Sunday. Baker got his first MLB hit.
