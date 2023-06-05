Braves News: Eddie Rosario’s Go-Ahead Grand Slam, AJ Smith-Shawver’s Debut, More

What a fun turn of events in the desert.

For much of Sunday, it seemed as if the Braves may not be able to catch the Diamondbacks, dropping their second straight series on this road trip. However, a highly successful major league debut from AJ Smith-Shawver kept the game close for the Braves. And then, with two outs in the ninth inning, Eddie Rosario delivered a go-ahead Grand Slam to the give the Braves an 8-5 win that they would hold onto to get the win.

GRAND SLAM EDDIE ROSARIO ️ pic.twitter.com/9b2cyr7RQL — Bally Sports: Braves (@BravesOnBally) June 4, 2023

For the series, Eddie Rosario had six hits and three home runs. If the Braves can get his bat going for an extended period of time, that could be a major boost for the Braves to improve their production against RHP, an area the Braves have struggled in this season. Furthermore, in the case of AJ Smith-Shawver, having an option that could pitch multiple innings and keep the game close for the Braves offense to come alive may be critical to help in come from behind opportunities.

As the Braves head into a big series against the Mets early this week, gaining a game on them in the standings Sunday was a great development. And if the Braves offense can start to find consistency, Atlanta has a good chance to get a second straight series win.

Braves News

Ryan Waggoner looks at Michael Soroka’s return to the majors as he made his second start on Sunday.

During Sunday’s game, Marcell Ozuna was replaced at DH by Sean Murphy during the game for not hustling on a ball in play.

Smith-Shawver reflected on his MLB debut after the game.

On the latest edition of the Battery Power Podcast, Brad Rowland and Stephen Tolbert cover the exciting victory on Sunday and many other fun topics from the week for the Braves.

