This Day in Braves History: Atlanta signs Dallas Keuchel

Braves Franchise History

1975 - Hank Aaron spoils Nolan Ryan’s bid for a second consecutive no-hitter with a sixth inning single. However, Ryan will allow just one more hit in a 6-0 win.

1986 - Padres manager Steve Boros is ejected before the first pitch of the game when he tries to give umpire Charlie Williams a video tape of a disputed play in the previous night’s 4-2 loss to the Braves.

2019 - The Braves agreed to a one-year, $13 million contract with free agent Dallas Keuchel. He will make 19 starts for Atlanta while posting a 3.75 ERA and a 4.72 FIP in 112 2/3 innings.

MLB History

1920 - The St. Louis Cardinals play their last game at Robison Field beating the Cubs 5-2. The Cardinals had been at Robison Field since 1893.

1925 - Eddie Collins becomes the sixth major league player to collect 3,000 hits with a double off Walter Johnson of the Senators.

1941 - The New York Giants become the first team to wear protective headgear in a game against the Pittsburgh Pirates.

1958 - Ozzie Virgil becomes the first black player to appear in a Detroit Tigers game.

1971 - Willie Mays hits a 12th inning home run off of the Phillies Joe Hoerner. It is his 22nd, and last career extra inning homer.

1983 - The Minnesota Twins select pitcher Tim Belcher with the first pick in the annual draft. Roger Clemens is taken with the 19th pick by the Boston Red Sox.

1991 - Indians outfielder Albert Belle is demoted to the minors for not running out a ground ball in a 2-1 loss to the White Sox.

1992 - Eddie Murray records his 1,510th RBI and passes Mickey Mantle to become the all-time leader among switch-hitters.

2006 - Jason Schmidt matches a Giants franchise record with 16 strikeouts in a 2-1 win over the Marlins.

