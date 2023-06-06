Braves News: Michael Soroka Optioned To Gwinnett, Braves Welcome Mets to Atalanta, More

After Sunday’s thrilling come from behind victory, the Braves likely had a good flight home and enjoyable off day on Monday after a tougher than expected road trip. And yet, while the Braves were not playing a game, they certainly were busy once again shuffling the roster with multiple moves that directly and indirectly impacted several players.

The most notable of the roster moves was Michael Soroka being sent down to Gwinnett after just two starts in his return to the majors. On the surface, Soroka certainly struggled in his two starts on the road trip. However, in terms of stuff and velocity, it looked as if Soroka was healthy and at times effective. Fortunately, though both he and Max Fried were involved in the roster adjustments, neither has experienced any type of health set back. It simply seems the Braves felt Soroka could benefit from more time in the minors, perhaps focusing on consistency when it comes to his control.

Of course, the moves involved are likely not done, as the Braves have an open spot on the Major League roster before tomorrow's game. Reports suggest that will likely be filled by minor league reliever Roddery Munoz. Furthermore, for those impacted indirectly by the moves, logic suggests AJ Smith-Shawver may be in line to start the next time Soroka’s old spot is up in the rotation. While the moves already made were interesting, the ripple effect of these moves will be something to watch in the coming days.

Braves News

MLB News