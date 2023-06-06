Daily Hammer Podcast: Michael Soroka Sent To Gwinnett, Braves Welcome Mets to Atlanta

Though Monday was an off day for the Braves, it still was a busy one as Atlanta made multiple moves that impacted several Braves. Michael Soroka went to Gwinnett, Roddery Munoz is the likely move to take his spot with the Braves, and AJ Smith-Shawver could be in line for his first career start this week. Plus, the Braves have a big series against the division rival Mets, with an opportunity to take an even bigger lead over New York in division. The Braves ability to hit right handers must improve in order for that to happen.

Shawn Coleman looks at this and much more in this edition of the Daily Hammer.

