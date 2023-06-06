Braves recall Roddery Munoz, outright Lucas Luetge to Gwinnett

The Atlanta Braves announced Tuesday that they have recalled right-hander Roddery Munoz. He will take the roster spot of Michael Soroka, who was optioned back to Gwinnett Monday. The team also announced that reliever Lucas Luetge cleared waivers and was outrighted to Gwinnett.

The #Braves today recalled RHP Roddery Muñoz to Atlanta and outrighted LHP Lucas Luetge to Triple-A Gwinnett. Additionally, RHP Michael Tonkin tonight begins a rehabilitation assignment with the Stripers. — Atlanta Braves (@Braves) June 6, 2023

Munoz was added to the 40-man roster ahead of the deadline to protect players from the Rule 5 Draft. He has spent the bulk of the season at Gwinnett where he has a 4.63 ERA and a 5.70 FIP in 23 1/3 innings. He could be a placeholder in the pen until Dylan Lee or Michael Tonkin are ready to return from the injured list.

Luetge was designated for assignment on May 30 to make room for AJ Smith-Shawver on the active roster. The Braves added Luetge in a trade with the Yankees this past offseason, but he struggled allowing 15 hits and 11 runs in just 9 2/3 innings.

Additionally, the team announced that Tonkin will begin a rehab assignment with Gwinnett Tuesday night. Tonkin was placed on the injured list May 25 with a strained neck.