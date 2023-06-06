Sean Murphy starts for Braves in series opener against Mets

The lineups for tonight’s series opener have been revealed. The Atlanta Braves don’t have much going on in the way of surprises for tonight’s contest but we’re still going to talk about it since everybody loves lineup discussion, right? Of course.

So without further ado, here’s how the Braves are lining up for tonight’s game:

As usual, Sean Murphy is back in the lineup after initially starting Sunday’s game on the bench. He ended up entering the game in the sixth inning after Brian Snitker benched Marcell Ozuna for not hustling on what ended up being a 415-foot single. For what it’s worth, Ozuna himself is right back in the lineup for tonight’s game and we won’t have to worry about a potential repeat of Sunday since any ball that gets hit 415 feet in Cobb County is going over a fence.

Here’s how the New York Mets are looking for tonight’s game:

New York is going with a lineup that’s somewhat similar to the one they trotted out this past Saturday for their second of three straight losses at home against the Blue Jays. The top four of Brandon Nimmo, Francisco Lindor, Jeff McNeil and Pete Alonso remain unchanged from that game in particular. DH Daniel Vogelbach moves up to the fifth spot while Starling Marte and Brett Baty are batting sixth and seventh, respectively. The two biggest changes from that Saturday lineup are that Eduardo Escobar is batting eighth and playing second base (McNeil is in left field tonight) and Omar Narváez is batting ninth and playing catcher.

Tonight’s game starts at 7:20 PM E.T. and can be seen on Bally Sports South or TBS if you’re outside of the market.