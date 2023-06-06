Braves vs. Mets Game Thread: 6/6/2023

Following a road trip that went from starting out disastrously to being perfectly fine by the end, the Atlanta Braves are returning home and are set to take on the New York Mets. The Braves snatched a series victory from the jaws of defeat in Arizona and now they’ve got a shot to keep the good times rolling while continuing to leave the Mets behind in the standings.

Bryce Elder is getting the start in tonight’s game and that’s usually resulted in good times for the Braves. He’s coming off of one of his best starts of the season and if he can repeat that and the offense continues to wake up, then the good times should keep on rolling. Hopefully I’ll be reporting back to y’all later on this evening with news of a victory for the home team.

Game Notes