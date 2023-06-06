Mets vs. Braves: June 6-8

The Atlanta Braves and New York Mets will square off in a three-game series starting Tuesday night at Truist Park. Atlanta enters the series with a 35-24 record and a 3.0 game lead over the Miami Marlins in the NL East standings. The Mets are 30-30 on the season and in third place 5.5 games back.

Series Schedule

Tuesday, June 6, 7:20 p.m. ET (Bally Sports South)

Bryce Elder

Carlos Carrasco

Wednesday, June 7, 7:20 p.m. ET (Bally Sports South)

Charlie Morton

Max Scherzer

Thursday, June 8, 7:20 p.m. ET (Bally Sports South)