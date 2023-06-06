 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

  • Stream
MLB: JUN 06 Mets at Braves

Mets vs. Braves: June 6-8

Contributors: Kris Willis, Demetrius Bell, and Ivan the Great
/ new

The Atlanta Braves and New York Mets will square off in a three-game series starting Tuesday night at Truist Park. Atlanta enters the series with a 35-24 record and a 3.0 game lead over the Miami Marlins in the NL East standings. The Mets are 30-30 on the season and in third place 5.5 games back.

Series Schedule

Tuesday, June 6, 7:20 p.m. ET (Bally Sports South)

  • Bryce Elder
  • Carlos Carrasco

Wednesday, June 7, 7:20 p.m. ET (Bally Sports South)

  • Charlie Morton
  • Max Scherzer

Thursday, June 8, 7:20 p.m. ET (Bally Sports South)

  • Spencer Strider
  • Justin Verlander
9 Total Updates Since
Jun 5, 2023, 9:00pm EDT

Sign up for the newsletter Sign up for the Battery Power Daily Roundup newsletter!

A daily roundup of Atlanta Braves news from Battery Power